Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assures all support to hospitality investors

Live
Just In
Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government is ready to extend all support to investors in the hospitality sector.
The state government has been implementing a flexible tourism policy for attracting renowned hotel brands to put Andhra Pradesh on the global tourism map, he said.
The Chief Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the four-star hotel Hyatt Place here on Friday by unveiling its plaque. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government is ready to encourage and extend all support to investors in the hospitality sector.
“We have been encouraging 11 brands, including Oberoi in the hotel sector. More hotels should come up in all important cities across the state and we will cooperate in every possible way,” he said while congratulating Hyatt Place Group.
Hyatt Place chairman R Veeraswamy thanked the Chief Minister for extending support in establishing the hotel in Vijayawada, which is the 45th hotel of the group in the country. Tourism minister R K Roja, housing minister Jogi Ramesh, education minister Botcha Satyanarayana, home minister T Vanitha and special chief secretary Rajit Bhargava (tourism) and people’s representatives attended the programme. Last month, the Chief Minister had laid the foundation stone for the construction of three 7-star Oberoi Hotels in the state. These hotels are coming up at Gandikota in YSR district, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.