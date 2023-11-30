  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flags off sewage suction vehicles

Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flags off sewage suction vehicles
x

Chief Minister flags off sewage suction desludging vehicles at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off sewage suction desludging vehicles at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off sewage suction desludging vehicles at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister formally handed over the vehicles to 100 sanitation workers (safai karmacharis) selected by Swachha Andhra Corporation under the Swachhta Udyami Yojana (SUY) in cooperation with the National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC).

Social welfare minister M Nagarjuna, MPs V Vijayasai Reddy, Nandigam Suresh, special chief secretary (municipal administration and urban development) Y Sri Lakshmi, social welfare principal secretary G Jaya Lakshmi, senior officials and several people’s representatives participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X