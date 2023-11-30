Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flags off sewage suction vehicles

Live
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off sewage suction desludging vehicles at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday.
Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off sewage suction desludging vehicles at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister formally handed over the vehicles to 100 sanitation workers (safai karmacharis) selected by Swachha Andhra Corporation under the Swachhta Udyami Yojana (SUY) in cooperation with the National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC).
Social welfare minister M Nagarjuna, MPs V Vijayasai Reddy, Nandigam Suresh, special chief secretary (municipal administration and urban development) Y Sri Lakshmi, social welfare principal secretary G Jaya Lakshmi, senior officials and several people’s representatives participated in the programme.
