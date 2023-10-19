Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to deposit Rs 325.02 crore into accounts of beneficiaries

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit financial assistance of Rs 325.02 crore directly into the accounts of 3,25,020 eligible Rajakas, Nayee Brahmins and tailors across the State under Jagananna Chedodu in a programme scheduled to be held at Yemmiganur in Kurnool district on Thursday. The State government is providing a total financial assistance of Rs 1,252.51 crore under the scheme alone in these 4 years, including the assistance being extended currently.

The Chief Minister will deposit financial assistance of Rs 180.66 crore to 1,80,656 tailors, Rs 104.55 crore to 1,04,551 Rajakas and Rs 39.81 crore to 39,813 Nayee Brahmins, in the latest tranche.

Selection of beneficiaries will be conducted in a transparent manner without any discrimination and corruption with due display of lists of beneficiaries in village/ward secretariats for social audit, an official press release said. In case if any eligible person is left out from getting the benefit for whatever reason, they will be given one more chance to apply.

If found eligible after verification they will receive the benefit in June or December every year depending on the time fixed for the disbursal.

Including the latest tranche of assistance, the YSRCP government has so far provided up to Rs.40,000 each to Rajakas, Nayee Brahmins and tailors, who own shops. For assistance and complaints regarding Jagananna Chedodu people can call toll free number 1902.