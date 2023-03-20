Vijayawada: Colorectal cancer completely curable, says expert

Vijayawada (NTR district): 'Colorectal cancer is the most common type in India and it is an important public health issue. Due to lack of awareness and proper diagnosis, most people report to the hospital at an advanced stage,' said Dr G Krishna Reddy, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncologist & Bone Marrow Transplant Physician.

The Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, has organised a day-long programme on 'Surgical Update on Colorectal Cancer- Continuing Medical Education (CME)' here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Krishna Reddy said that research-based evidence states that people can minimise their risk by adopting a healthier lifestyle and regular screening. Regular exercise, eating healthy meals at proper meal times and cessation of tobacco and alcohol consumption can help prevent colorectal cancer, he added.

Dr V Dharmendra Kumar, Senior Consultant Surgical Oncologist, said that in India, the occurrence of colorectal cancer is increasing and it is the third most common type of cancer globally and fourth most common cancer in India. Nowadays effective screening modalities are available and we can identify these patients in early stages, can treat & cure them completely, he explained. Technological advancements like Laparoscopic, Robotic Surgery are available at Manipal Hospital Vijayawada for cancer and patients can get access to the best medical treatment and service at Manipal for cancer treatment, he informed.

Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi, Hospital Director and others attended.