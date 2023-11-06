Vijayawada: Conductor, woman and child among dead

Vijayawada: A woman passenger, a little boy aged 18 months and RTC conductor are among three died in the mishap at the Pandit Nehru Bus station this morning as the RTC bus lost control and rammed towards the platform. A little child Sravan kumar of Krishna Lanka has miraculous escape. Sravan kumar said he is resident of Krishn lanka where bus station is located and went to the bus station to his uncles shop.

When he was near the platform 12, the mishap occurred. The child said that the bus initially hit the conductor and later a woman and a child killing them on the spot. Sravan kumar aged around 10 years said he luckily escaped f

In the mishap. The conductor is identified as Veeraiah.