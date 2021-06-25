Vijayawada: Cop D Arjuna Rao gets CM Shourya Medal for saving drowning woman

Vijayawada: Reserve Sub-Inspector of Police (Traffic) D Arjuna Rao of One Traffic station has been selected for the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shourya Medal for saving a woman who had jumped into the Bandar canal on December 2, 2019.

The State government made the announcement of the award on Thursday.

Arjuna Rao, a resident of police quarters near Bandar canal had noticed an elderly woman drowning in Bandar canal. He immediately jumped into the canal and saved the woman. She was later taken to the hospital for the treatment. The woman, Lakshmi (55) was mentally challenged and jumped into the canal to commit suicide.

The State government, to mark Ugadi 2021, had chosen Arjuna Rao for the presentation of award. Commissioner of police B Srinivasulu and other police officials congratulated the RSI on the occasion.