Vijayawada: Council members urge land for burial grounds

Vijayawada: Members of Legislative Council urged the government to allot land for setting up crematoria and burial grounds in all Assembly segments of the State to perform the last rites of the deceased. The MLCs unanimously felt there is an urgent need for allocation of land for crematoria to resolve the long pending problem being faced by the people across the State.

MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad said it is the constitutional right of every individual to get the last rites with dignity and honour. He said the Article 21 of the Indian constitution clearly states about the right to funeral.

Raising the debate in the legislative council on Thursday, Dokka Manikya Varaprasad said the government had allocated 12 acres for burial ground in Gorantla village near Guntur but the local rowdies prevented the Christians from using the burial ground. He alleged the rowdies are getting support from some officials and preventing Christians from using it.

Stating that the matter is in court, Varaprasad said the stay should be vacated so that Christians can use the land for performing the funerals. He expressed anguish in the council hall stating apartheid is still continuing in society and Dalit Christians were prevented from performing the last rites at some places. He said lands should be allotted based on the population and the needs of locals.

MLC Katti Narasimha Reddy said Muslims at his native place are still suffering due to non-availability of burial ground. He said Covid pandemic has underlined the need for more crematoriums in the State. Family members of the deceased had waited two days for the cremation in some parts of the State during the pandemic, he added.

MLC Arun Kumar said Dalit Christians are facing problems for burial in Nandigama and Kanchikacharla areas of Krishna district. He said the government should allocate lands for performing the last rites.

Pointing out that the government is implementing Jagananna housing scheme, some MLCs said measures should be taken by the government to allot lands for performing the last rites. One MLC said Muslims in Amalapuram have been facing hardships due to lack of facilities for performing funeral.

Responding to the requests of the legislative council members, Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishna Prasad said a meeting would be convened with the Ministers of the Endowments, Minority Welfare and others to discuss the matter.

MLC D Manikya Varaprasad has requested Legislative Council Chairman Moshen Raju to conduct a meeting with the Minister concerned to resolve the long pending problem in the State. He said lack of facilities for the funeral is a State-wide problem and it should be resolved urgently. Funeral is the fundamental right of all Indians and is guaranteed under the Article 21 of the Indian constitution, he noted.