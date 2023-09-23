Vijayawada: CP Kanthi Rana Tata receives petitions from police staff

Vijayawada: NTR cistrict Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata conducted Police Welfare Day at his office in Vijayawada on Friday and received 19 petitions from the police personnel. At the behest of the State DGP, the Police Welfare Day programme was organised at the police Commissionerate. Transfers and service-related issues of the police personnel were solved at the programme.

During the programme, the Commissioner of Police received petitions and directed the authorities concerned to take necessary action towards the petitions. He asked the police personnel and staff to utilize these facilities.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner also organised Dial Your Police Commissioner. As part of the programme, 10 complaints were received. The event was organised from 11 am to 12 noon. Public can dial 0866-2490613 and inform the police of their problems.