Vijayawada: CPI wants CM YS Jagan to raise voice against Vizag Steel Plant sell-off

Vijayawada: The Communist Party of India on Monday demanded the MPs of YSRCP and TDP along with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to raise their voice against the privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant.

Addressing the media at the State party headquarters here, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna said that the CM should include all the political parties and people's associations to bring pressure on the Centre to protect the Vizag steel plant. The YSRCP and the TDP MPs should raise their voice for the steel plant during the Parliament session.

They should personally meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wean him away from the privatisation of the steel plant.

Huge agitation has been going on for the last 200 days throughout the State soon after the decision to privatise the steel plant. It is unfortunate that in spite of the people's revolt, the Centre is adamant to go ahead with the move. He recalled that steel plant was achieved after the political leaders submitted resignations to their posts.

At a time when people are revolting against the steel plant sell-off, the State government quietly handed over Gangavaram port to Adani group. The CPI leader took exception to the statement of Minister Botcha Satyanarayana that there is no wrong if one private company was handed over to another private company.

The State government has 10.4 percent share in the port and it should be handed over to the State government after 30 years. In that background what is the rationality in handing over the port to the Adani group. That too, property worth Rs 9,000 crore was given for a pittance of Rs 644 crore, he questioned.

The CPI leader demanded the Chief Minister to cancel the deal of Gangavaram port sending a warning that a massive agitation would be launched.

Expressing solidarity with the agitating farmers of Amaravati, the CPI leader demanded the State government to announce Amaravati as the capital city. He ridiculed the statement of Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Amaravati describing it irrational.

He flayed the State and the central government for not taking any action regarding the spiralling cost of fuels. He demanded the chief minister to bring pressure on the Centre to reduce the fuel prices.

The CPI leader took strong exception to the arrest of former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar when he was attending a marriage function.

CPI leader P Harinadha Reddy and Krishna district secretary Akkineni Vanaja were also present.