Vijayawada: CPM demands Centre to reveal kingpins of drug smuggling

Vijayawada: Expressing concern over the huge drug smuggling into the country from the privatised ports, the CPM demanded here on Thursday that the Centre should come out with the details of the smuggling of heroin, cocaine and other substances and reveal the kingpins behind the racket.

The CPM activists staged a massive demonstration on the BRTS Road in the city demanding an explanation from the Prime Minister on the drug smuggling through the ports owned by Adani.

CPM State executive member Ch Babu Rao pointed out that the drug mafia had chosen Gujarat and the ports owned by Adani for the clandestine operations for reasons better known to the authorities.

He demanded thorough investigation into the drug smuggling to save the youth from falling victims to the drug addiction.

The investigating agencies harass the small-time transporters in case of minor issues, but they are not doing anything when thousands of crores of rupees worth drugs are smuggled.

The police refused permission for the demonstration and a large number of police personnel stopped the activists from undertaking Padayatra. He said that the investigating agency so far targeted only some persons leaving aside the big players in the smuggling.

The activists raised slogans demanding employment to the youth but not drugs.

CPM leaders Donepudi Kasinath, DV Krishna, B Ramana Rao, T Praveen, Jhansi, Subba Rao, R Koteswara Rao, Krishnamurthy and others participated in the demonstration.