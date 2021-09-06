Vijayawada: Cycling Association elects new executive committee

Vijayawada: Krishna District Cycling Association (KDCA) elected new executive committee unanimously at the general body meeting held at Sri Viswa Bharathi Vidyanikethan here on Sunday.

A Sudhir Kumar was elected as new president and D Srinivasa Rao as vice-president. Senior physical education teacher K Sugunarao was elected as general secretary, retired PET K Purushottham was elected as new joint secretary. L Swathi was chosen treasurer and T Chiranjeevi and K Naga Sai were elected as executive members unanimously.

Advocate and senior weight lifter BKV Ramani was the election officer and Krishna District Sports Authority (DSA) athletic coach K Vamsidhar, AP Cycling Association representative V Kanakarao attended as observers. AP Cycling Association president RVR Ramana Murthy, secretary P Murali congratulated the newly-elected executive committee.