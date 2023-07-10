  • Menu
Vijayawada division safety works: Many trains cancelled

Vijayawada: Officials of SCR said that many trains have been canceled and others diverted due to safety modernisation works in Vijayawada Division of...

Vijayawada: Officials of SCR said that many trains have been canceled and others diverted due to safety modernisation works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway. Guntur-Visakhapatnam (17239) from July 10 to 16th, Visakhapatnam-Guntur (17240) from 11th to 17th, Simhadri Express from 10th to 16th Kakinada-Visakha-Kakinada (17267-17268), Rajamahendravaram-Visakha-Rajamahendravaram (07466) -07467) trains have been cancelled, informed Walther Senior DCM AK Tripathi.

Besides these, some other trains have been diverted. Dhanbad-Alappula (13351) Bokaro Express on 11th, 14th, 15th, Hatia-SMB Bangalore (12835) on 11th, Tatanagar-SMV Bangalore (12889) on 14th, Hatia-SMV Bangalore (18637) on 15th, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, It was explained that the route was diverted via Vijayawada. Tripathi asked the passengers to recognise this matter and cooperate.

