Vijayawada: Divya's parents demand capital punishment for Nagendra

Vijayawada: Police are trying to find out the facts on the brutal murder of B Tech student V Divya Tejaswini (20).



Family members of Divya Tejaswini and Nagendra Babu alias Chinna Swamy are giving contradictory statements on the relationship between the two. It may be recalled that Divya was brutally murdered by B Nagendra Babu at her residence in Kreesturajupuram on Thursday and later he had injured himself with a knife to end his life. He is currently undergoing treatment at the GGH, Guntur.

The case was transferred to Disha police station on Saturday. The police are collecting information from Nagendra Babu, his family members, friends and the family members of Divya and her neighbours. V Joseph, car driver by profession and father of Divya, has demanded that the culprit Nagendra should be hanged for murdering Divya.

Joseph with his family members went to the Machavaram police station on Saturday and narrated the incidents that led to the murder. He claimed that they don't know about Nagendra. On the other hand, a video in the social media suggests that Divya was in love with Nagendra for the last few years.

Police in their investigation came to know that Nagendra and Divya got married at a temple in Mangalagiri about two years ago but they were living with their parents only. Nagaraju, brother of Nagendra, told the police that the family members of Divya knew about the marriage and they strongly opposed the marriage and the couple living together.

The police are trying to collect the facts that led to the merciless murder of B Tech student Divya. The family members of Divya are saying that the photos of the marriage of Divya and Nagendra were morphed images and Divya did not marry any one.

In a video, which is viral in social media, Divya said Nagendra was a psycho and she was trying to come out of the relationship with him. She also narrated how she was suffering due to her relationship with Nagendra.

Home Minister M Sucharitha visited the residence of Divya in Kreesturajupuram on Saturday and assured that the culprit would be punished severely for murder. She said girls should be bold and face the difficulties courageously.

She assured that the State government would do everything to do justice to the family of Divya. Wearing of Mangalasutra by Divya also raises many questions about her status whether she was married or not.

Nagaraju, brother of Nagendra, claimed that Nagendra had married Divya but was living separately. The parents of Divya were extremely disturbed with murder of Divya, who had suffered 13 wounds on her body and succumbed to the injuries.