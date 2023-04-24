Vijayawada: Drama fest draws to a close

Vijayawada (NTR district): The three-day drama festival being organised by Tapasvi Cultural Arts in association with NTR Kala Kendram, Kodali Brothers concluded with the playlet 'Raite Raju' at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall here on Sunday.

On the final day, the playlet 'Kapiraju' was staged by New Star Modern Art Theatre, Vijayawada. The script was written by MS Chowdary and directed by P Divakar Phaneendra.

The second play on the last day was 'Raite Raju', which was penned by Kancherla Suryaprakasa Rao and directed by Kolla Radhakrishna. On Saturday two playlets were performed in the same venue. 'Pipeelakam' was staged by New Star Modern Theatre, which was penned and directed by MS Chowdary. Cherukuri Sambasiva Rao was the writer and director for the second playlet 'Prakshalana', staged by Ushodaya Kalaniketan, Katrapadu.

On Saturday, theatre person MS Chowdary was honoured. Vemula Hazrataiah Gupta, Dogiparthi Sankara Rao, Chalasani Ajay Kumar, P Sudhakar, Kodali Nageswara Rao, and others participated in the meeting on Sunday. Suryadevara Jagannadham, the secretary of the organisation, conducted the three-day drama festival along with Borra Naren, E Ramesh, Bayana Srinivasa Rao, Venigalla Bhaskar, and others.