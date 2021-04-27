Vijayawada: Drastic decline in devotees visiting Durga temple

Vijayawada: With increase in the spread of coronavirus, there is drastic decline in the devotees visiting Durga temple in recent days. The temple staff is concerned over the Covid-19 infections suffered by some employees.

Keeping in view of the night curfew imposed in the state since Saturday night, the temple administration changed the timing of devotees from 6.30 am to 7.30 pm. The change in timings and increasing Covid-19 cases badly affected the visiting of devotees to the Durga temple on Monday. The temple wore a deserted look as there were no devotees.

In February and March, around 15,000 to 20,000 devotees visited the temple per day. On holidays, auspicious days and festivals about 30,000 devotees would visit the temple. The scenario has been completely changed since the first week of April as the second wave of Covid-19 has its impact on the temple. The Covid-19 positive cases had gradually increased from 200-300 to 500-700 per day in Krishna district. Besides, the cases in the state also crossed 10,000 mark in recent days prompting the temple administration to implement tougher rules and Covid-19 guidelines to check the spread of virus.

Less than 1,000 devotees attended the temple on Monday. The temple staff is worried over the increasing positive cases. According to information, about 50 employees of the Durga temple tested positive to Covid-19. One priest Rachakonda Siva died recently due to illness. On Monday, one-woman employee reportedly died due to illness. The temple staff is extremely concerned over the increasing cases and their safety.

The temple is losing income on sale of prasadam, sale of darshanam tickets and special pujas. The temple administration has made it mandatory for all devotees to wear mask and maintain physical distance in the temple.