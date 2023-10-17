Vijayawada: Education survey to cover 7 lakh students

Vijayawada: Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar said that MEOs and DEOs have to work hard in the field to achieve desired results of the government in the development of education. He said the benefits of various educational schemes provided by the government will be successful if quality education is provided to the students.



The Commissioner addressed the State-level Master trainers training programme on ‘State Education Survey 2023’ here on Monday. He said the learning outcomes of the students will be reflected in the State Educational Achievement Survey for the students of classes 3, 6 and 9. He informed that the survey will be conducted by the Central government where it will assess the conditions of education sector and implementation of educational schemes accordingly. He further said that quality education is an important aspect of Sustainable Development Goals and these goals can be achieved with the hard work done by teachers, MEOs and DEOs at field level. He requested the master trainers to conduct the field investigators training programmes effectively and successfully.

Further the Commissioner stated that the survey will also test the basic literacy as well as the knowledge of the students. It has been informed that more than 7 lakh students of 27,000 schools across the State are being tested through this survey which is to be conducted in Telugu, English, Urdu, Kannada, Tamil and Odia mediums.

SCERT Director Dr B Pratap Reddy, Samagra Shiksha State Academic Monitoring Officer B Vijayabhaskar, DEOs and Master Trainers from various districts have participated in the meeting.