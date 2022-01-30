Vijayawada: Employees, pensioners jittery over salaries

Vijayawada: With the fast approaching of salary day, February 1, government employees and pensioners are jittery over possible delay in payment of salary as per schedule amidst the continuing stalemate on Pay Revision Commission (PRC). The state government is keen on paying salaries as per new PRC, while the employees are demanding payment of salaries as per old PRC.

It may be noted that the state government directed the treasury officials to prepare salary bills as per new PRC and bringing pressure on them to complete the so that payment can be made as per schedule.

Meanwhile, the treasury employees who are also extending support to PRC Sadhana Samiti agitation made it clear that they cannot prepare the bills without submission of SRs (service registers). The treasury employees association leaders alleged that the finance department officials are bringing pressure on the treasury employees for preparation of salary bills as per new PRC. They are arguing that the treasury officials will be made responsible if there is any lapse in salary bills, if they were completed in a hurried manner without submission of SRs.

As per the call given by the PRC Sadhana Samiti, lakhs of employees submitted application to their drawing and disbursing officers concerned for payment of salaries as per old PRC stating that they are not going to take salary as per new PRC.

At this juncture, the state government also directed the Pay and Accounts office to make arrangements for payment of salaries as per new PRC.

Amid this confusion, employees, including teachers and pensioners, are clueless when they will receive salaries. If the government fails to complete the process of payment of salaries and pensions in the first week itself, the payment is likely to be delayed further as all the employees associations are planning to launch indefinite agitation from midnight of February 6.

PRC Sadhana Samiti leaders also warned the state government over delay in payment of salaries. They alleged that the government has been trying to delay the payment to demoralise the agitating employees.

Meanwhile, employees associations allege that cut in salaries has started with pensioners. They said as per the pay slip in CFMS website, the pay was mentioned without Interim relief. As a result, every pensioner will suffer loss.