Vijayawada: Employees urged to oppose privatisation of LIC

Vijayawada: Life Insurance Corporation of India Employees South Central Zone secretary TVNS Ravindranath appealed to employees of the company to continue the struggle to safeguard the corporation from the privatisation.

He said the employees should oppose the privatisation policies of the Union government and urged them to take the help of people in their fight to protect the LIC. He hoisted the LIC Employees' Union flag at the LIC office in Bhavanipuram on Tuesday. B Kotireddy, the 43 division corporator, explained how the Union government is trying to privatise the LIC. He said the YSRCP MPs would raise their voice in Parliament opposing the privatisation of LIC. The guests planted saplings in the LIC office. Zonal joint secretaries J Suresh, G Kishore Kumar, zonal assistant treasurers Rajesh Singh, divisional secretary Ch Kaladhar and others attended the flag hoisting event in Bhavanipuram.