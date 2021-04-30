Vijayawada: Energy Conservation Mission office inaugurated

Vijayawada: Energy Secretary Srikanth Nagulapalli on Thursday inaugurated the new corporate office of AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), the State designated agency on the premises of Vidyut Soudha, Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth said the state government is implementing the new energy conservation policy for years from Financial Year 2021-22 to 2025-26 (five years plan) with substantial reduction of the carbon emissions (Green House Gases).

He further said the new policy focuses on promotion and use of energy efficient devices/equipment such as star rated devices in domestic sector which includes residential, commercial buildings, government, semi government offices. "In view of growing demand for energy, the state shall focus on implementing various energy efficiency measures in both government and private sectors. The energy conservation policy will help to make the State most energy efficient and achieve significant energy saving goals," he said.

The secretary also said that the government has issued orders to constitute Energy Conservation cells in all the government departments. Around 90 government entities have constituted EC cells till date.

He requested all the state departments to cooperate with APSECM in formation of EC Cells and implementing Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency programs in respective departments to reach the targeted energy saving potential.