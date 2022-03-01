Vijayawada: First President of India remembered

Vijayawada: The City Congress Committee paid floral tributes to the first President of India, Babu Rajendra Prasad, at party headquarters 'Andhra Ratna Bhavan' here on Monday, on his death anniversary.

APCC legal cell chairman V Gurunadham, city Congress president Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao, APCC office in-charge Nutalapati Ravi and Human Rights chairman Mannam Rajasekhar, city Congress vice-president Melam Chinna and others participated in the programme.

Congress leaders recalled that Babu Rajendra Prasad participated in Salt Satyagraha in 1931 and Quit India agitation in 1941 and had undergone jail term. Rajendra Prasad headed the constituent assembly from 1948 to 1950 and was also instrumental in the preparation of the Constitution, they recalled.