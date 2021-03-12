Vijayawada: Foolproof arrangements for counting of votes

Vijayawada: District collector A Md Imtiaz who visited the vote counting centre at Loyola College along with police commissioner B Srinivasulu, and municipal commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh said here on Friday that foolproof arrangements were made at the counting centre with three-tier security arrangements.

The counting of votes polled in the 64 divisions in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation would be undertaken on Sunday from 7 am in two blocks of the college. In all 23 counting halls, 176 tables were set up and 830 counting staff were given training to complete the counting in three rounds. The collector said that the guidelines of the State Election Commission were complied with and everything would be transparent. The returning officers and the counting staff will be alert and it will be completed without any hiccups.

Likewise, arrangements have been made for counting of votes in Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation, the municipalities of Nuzvidu and Pedana, the nagara panchayats of Nandigama, Vuyyuru, and Tiruvuru in the district.

Police commissioner B Srinivasulu said that three-tier security arrangements are in place at the counting centre. The persons with passes issued by the returning officer only will be allowed inside. Precautions have been taken to prevent any law and order problem at the counting centre. He appealed to the people and the candidates to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order. He made it clear that Section 144 is in force in the city and there is no permission to take out victory rallies in the city limits. DCP Vishnuvardhan Raju and others were present.