Vijayawada: Former CJI Ramana appointed member of SIMC

Vijayawada: Justice N V Ramana, former Chief Justice of India, has been appointed member of the prestigious international mediator panel of Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC).

George Lim, chairman of SIMC, presented Justice Ramana with the letter of appointment on Tuesday in Singapore. Justice Ramana is in Singapore to take part in the Singapore Convention Week, the annual convention organised by Singapore’s Ministry of Law, United National Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) and over 20 partner organisations.



Justice Ramana had a meeting with the representatives of SIMC and four top Indian MNCs on Tuesday. The four Indian corporate majors —Tata, Reliance, Mahindra and Aditya Birla groups—have come forward to sign the ‘Declaration of Intent’ to support mediation at the initiative of Justice Ramana.