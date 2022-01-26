Vijayawada: Frizer Pet, a hilly colony with all amenities

Vijayawada: Frizer Pet is one of the modern colonies located in the hilly area between Chitti Nagar and Wynchpet in the West Assembly constituency limits with amenities like drinking water supply, CC roads and broad steps providing easy access to reach their homes.

Compared to other hilly areas located in Kotha Peta and Mallikarjuna Peta, Frizer Pet colony is very new with modern buildings and houses.

The VMC laid water pipelines to supply drinking water to the houses situated on the hill slopes and street lighting facility was provided during the last 30 years.

Keeping in view of the difficulties being faced by the residents of Mallikarjuna Peta, Chitti Nagar and other areas, the civic body has taken care and drawn a plan for wide roads for construction of steps. The denizens can easily climb the steps to reach their homes.

Many employees, traders and others have constructed pucca buildings with the VMC plan in the hilly area. Demand for rented houses is also high in Frizer Pet due to availability of drinking water and better road facility. With availability of all the facilities, the population has gradually increased in the last three decades.

Over 10,000 people reside in the hill area. Due to construction of side drains in the hill area, the sewage water passes down the hill area through the open drains without hindrance and obstructions.

Frizer Pet main road connects Chitti Nagar and Kedareswara Pet. Consequently, the traffic is also very high during the morning and evening. Many private and government schools are located within two kilometres radius of Frizer Pet. The problem of falling boulders and rocks from the hill are very less in Frizer Pet compared to other areas like Chitti Nagar, Mallikarjuna Pet and Moghalrajpuram and others.