Vijayawada: Gang of 8 held, gutka worth Rs 31.75 lakh seized

Vijayawada: City Task Force police on Wednesday arrested eight members of an inter-state gang and seized banned gutka and Khaini packets worth Rs 31,75,200 from their possession in Bhavanipuram here.

According to Task Force police, on a tip off the team searched three vehicles under the Bhavanipuram police station limits and noticed gutka and khaini packets transported from Hyderabad to Vijayawada.

The Task Force police seized three vehicles-- van, cab and car --and arrested eight persons. They arrested are T Ramakrishna, Ch K Rajesh and Dadi Sairam of Tenali, Guntur district, Syed Ali, Shaik Ateeq Babu, Syed Sharfuddin and Mohammed Azam of Hyderabad and Shaik Isaq of Pezzonipet, Vijayawada.

Syed Sharfuddin of Hyderabad is the main accused and started the trade of banned gutka and khini. He developed contacts with other accused subsequently and started selling the gutka in Krishna, Guntur and other districts. The Task Force police under the supervision of Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu and guidance of ADCP K Srinivasulu conducted the search.