Vijayawada: Government urged to reserve 100% jobs for tribals in Agency areas

Vijayawada: The Tribal Advisory Council (TAC) which met here on Friday with Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpasreevani in the chair, appealed to the State government to bring a regulation under the 5th Schedule of the Constitution for reserving cent per cent jobs in the agency area to the Girijans. The TAC would bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The council also resolved to expedite the preparation of the new list including the new villages in the scheduled areas. It was also decided to develop 517 villages as part of the Adarsh Villages scheme announced by the Centre.

All the ITDAs were directed to submit afresh the list of villages to be included in the scheduled area. Some ITDAs had already submitted the new lists and the rest of the ITDAs were directed to expedite the preparation of the new lists.

The TAC said that the number of new villages to be included in the scheduled area would be around 554. Under the Adarsh Villages scheme, 517 villages with less than population of 500 with more than 50 per cent scheduled tribal population were selected for development. The Centre would grant Rs 20 lakh for each village and the matching grant would be included from the ST Sub Plan for developing these villages.

The Tribal Advisory Council appealed to the government to allot minor mineral mines to the tribals only or tribal associations as per the agency rules and regulations.

While implementing the New Education Policy, the government should take into consideration the opinion of the local people's representatives and not a single school should be closed on any pretext, the TAC suggested.

The TAC expressed concern over the highhanded behaviour of the Odisha officials in the border villages and it has been decided to take the issue to the notice of the Supreme Court through the Chief Secretary.

The TAC decided to meet once again to discuss on the issue of providing equal property rights to Adivasi women.

The Deputy Chief Minister thanked the Chief Minister for forming the Tribal Advisory Council in the larger interest of the tribal population.

Girijan MLAs PeedikaRajanna Dora (Saluru), TellamBalaraju (Polavaram), ViswasaraiKalavati (Palakonda), Chetti Phalguna (Araku), kDhanalakshmi (Rampachodavaram), Tribal Welfare secretary KantilalDande, director Ranjit Basha, and other officials were present.