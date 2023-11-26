Vijayawada: Govt according top priority to medical & health sector

Vijayawada: Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) MT Krishna Babu said on Saturday that the State government had set up 542 health centres at a cost of Rs 370 crore in the State.



The government is giving priority for the preventive health system, the Minister said. He said specialty medical and health services are available to the rural people with setting up Primary Health Centres. Krishna Babu along with Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad inaugurated Dr YSR Urban Health Centre built at a cost of Rs 80 lakh in Kondapalli municipality.

Addressing the gathering, Krishna Babu said the State government was giving priority to medical and health and setting up healthcare centres in the rural areas so that the rural people get medical services in their villages.

He said many revolutionary changes were brought about in the medical and healthcare department in the State. He inspected the medical and health services being provided at the Urban Health Centre in Kondapalli and enquired about the distribution of medicines and other facilities available at the health centre.

Mylavaram MLA V Krishna Prasad said the State government sanctioned grants for development of Mylavaram government hospital and for laying BT road between Kandulapadu and Naguluru. Inpatient services and specialty services are being provided at the Urban Health Centres, he said.

The MLA said the State government was providing corporate medical services to the poor under the Aarogya Sri healthcare scheme. He said house site pattas were distributed to 3,500 people in Kondapalli.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was implementing Navaratnalu in the State for the welfare and development of the State. Local YSRCP leaders and officials of the Medical and Health department attended the Urban Health Centre inauguration in Kondapalli.