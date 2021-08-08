Vijayawada: Group-I officers' rol pivotal in execution of govt schemes, says Ajeya Kallam

Vijayawada: Ajeya Kallam, Advisor to Chief Minister has said that the Group-I officers play a very important role in delivering the welfare schemes being implemented by the government to the peopleAjeyaKallam, Advisor to Chief Minister has said that the Group-I officers play a very important role in delivering the welfare schemes being implemented by the government to the people.

He attended as chief guest to the brainstorming session conducted on 'Reforms in Andhra Pradesh Administrative Services (APAS) to strengthen the governance', organised by Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association (APGEA) here on Sunday. Around 120 Group-I officers working in various government departments attended the session.

The APGEA president KR Suryanarayana presided over the session.

Addressing the seminar, AjeyaKallam said the Group-I officers are the part of the government and play vital role in execution of government schemes. He said APGEA bring the issues of Group I officers to the notice of the government.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor to the Government and chief guest to the programme, said the government will always cooperate with the employees associations to address their grievances. He said the State government gets good name when all employees render good services to the people.

BL Hanumantha Rao, director of treasuries (retired) acted as the chairperson of the session. He said formation of Andhra Pradesh Administrative Services will be useful to the government as well as the officials. The officers of the Andhra Pradesh Administrative Services act as the bridge between the senior officials of the government and the lower-level government staff. The APAS will be beneficial to the officers, who were appointed as per the Group-I services to elevate their position.

KR Suryanarayana thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving recognition to the association. He said the objective of the session is to form APAS and added that similar sessions will be organised in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Kurnool.

APGEA general secretary G Askara Rao, vice-president K Raj Kumar, organising secretary G Nagasai, treasurer R Lakshman and others attended the session.