Vijayawada: GTS, APITA ink pact to make youths entrepreneurs

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy (APITA) and Glocal Technology Solutions signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster entrepreneurship among the youth of the State.

CEO of the GTS Tarun Kakani and CEO of the APITA Anil Tentu exchanged the MoU.

As per the MoU, the GTS shall organise workshops in up-skilling the students with required industry technology like industry 5.O , IoT( Internet of Things), artificial intelligence, machine learning, mobile app development, website designing , hackathons, ideations and start-up rendezvous.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Tentu, who is also officer of special duty to Minister of Industries, Infrastructure, IT and Skill Development Gowtham Reddy, said, "The Andhra Pradesh government is keen on promoting education and entrepreneurship among youth as per the guideline provided by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In order to take forward the technology to doorsteps of the households , the APITA is coming up with several novel initiatives and signing the MoU with GTS is one such initiative to drive the IT and skill development in niche technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, internet of things. Startups in the AP region needs fillip through angel investors like the GTS who have brought out local talent in the past."

Tarun Kakani, who is also an Atal Innovation Mentor, said that as part of their initiative to promote industry 5.0 and the latest trending technologies, the GTS has invested in several startups in various sectors like agri-tech drone technology, product development using artificial intelligence, e-commerce for handlooms and utility services. While some of the incubated startups of the GTS have made it to national and international venues with awards, some of them have become commercially viable companies providing employment to local youth.

The GTS has signed MoU with several educational institutions and industry bodies to promote the above initiatives. Tarun thanked the Industries Minister Gowtham Reddy and the APITA CEO Anil Tentu and the team.