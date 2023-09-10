Vijayawada: Gunadala Matha shrine centenary fete begins

Vijayawada: Popular Gunadala Matha shrine centenary celebrations commenced grandly in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop Telagathoti Joseph Raja Rao, Monseigneur Father Muvvala Prasad, Vicar General father M Gabriel and others inaugurated the 100 (1924-2024) years celebrations by unveiling the sacred flag at the shrine’s main church. Later, they released the pigeons to mark peace. After that they organised a procession with Gunadala Matha portrait in Gunadala streets. Thousands of devotees participated in the procession event. Speaking on the occasion, Bishop Raja Rao said that this centenary celebration will remain in history.

He said that Gunadala Lourdu Matha and Gunadala festivities have gained popularity across the country. Monseigneur Muvvala Prasad has expressed his gratitude to the Bishops who had rendered services for the development of the shrine during the past 100 years. He praised the services of the Bishops Domenico Grassi, Ambrose de Battista, Tumma Joseph, Marampudi Joji, Mallavarapu Prakash and current Bishop Telagthoti Raja Rao and Father Arlati, Biyanki, Bro Kissa and others. During the celebrations free meals were arranged for thousands of devotees. Yeleti William Raju, Social Services Center Director Father Thota Sunil Raju, Kolakani Mariyanna, PK Joseph and others participated in the event.