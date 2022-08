Vijayawada: Harikatha Sammelan to portray more stories

Vijayawada(NTR District): The 158th birth anniversary celebrations of Harikatha Pitamaha Sri Adibhatla Narayana Dasu were started at Sitarama Kalyana Mandapam in Satyanarayanapuram here on Tuesday. The disciples of Narayana Dasu are conducting the four-day event till Friday. This event will be conducted from 9.30 am to 10 pm.

Adibhatla Narayana Dasu was born on 31st August 1864 in Ajjada village near Bobbili. He died on 2nd January 1945. He was a poet, musician, dancer and philosopher. There are many disciples to Narayana Dasu.

Harikatha is a traditional art form of Andhra Pradesh and it became more popular by Adibhatla Narayana Dasu. Harikatha is a bunch of art forms like literary, music and dance. In olden days this was a popular media to convey messages to masses.

The four days Harikatha Sammelan will have the stories like Parvathi Kalyanam by Nemani Nagalakshi (Kapileswarapuram), Annamayya Charitra by V Sriram Bhattar (Hyderabad), Maruthi Chitikalu by Ch Bangarulakshmi (Kakinada), Narthanasala by Vinnakota Ramakumari (Tenali), Maharadhi Karna by Katta Jeji Narayana (Visakhapatnam), Sri Rama Jananam by M Ramudu (Tirupati), Sita Kalyanam by K Sarada (Tadepalligudem), Chitrakuta Gamanam by Y Sikhamani (Ramachandrapuram), Paduka Pattabhishekam by Mopidevi Durga Mahalakshmi (Tenali), Sita Apaharanam by Ogilicharla Nagamani (Tenali), Srirama Sugreeva Mitri by Jayanthi Savitri (Tirupati), Sundarakanda by B Lakshminarayana (Hyderabad), Sri Rama Pattabhishekam by Burra Padmanabha Sarma (Vijayawada), Janaki Sapadham by T Lakshmirajyam (Tirupati), Rukmini Kalyanam by Dhulipala Sivaramakrishna Sarma (Guntur), Bhakta Markandeya by Puranam Vijayalakshmi (Rajahmundry), Gajendra Moksham by Y Venkateswarlu (Tirupati) and Srikrishna Rayabaram by Kota Sachidananda Sastry (Guntur).

The organisers of this event Burra Padmanabha Sastry and Yenamandra Venkata Krishnaiah requested the public to participate in large and save this traditional art Harikatha.