Vijayawada (NTR District): Justice B Shiva Sankara Rao (Retd) of Telangana High Court said that Vijayawada has immense solar energy potential and it should be harnessed. He suggested that Vijayawada should work towards generating systems to provide power to remote areas and focus should be laid on to provide decentralised renewable solar power by reducing the grid dependency.

He inaugurated a conference on the theme of 'Energy Security for Atmanirbhar Bharat' at the School of Planning and Architecture in Vijayawada on Monday.

The conference was attended by the stakeholders working in the areas of energy, culture and sustainability, from diverse fields such as administration, policy makers, academics, and start-ups. Power Foundation of India in association with Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) is currently running a campaign to create awareness on Agni Tattva under LiFE - Lifestyle for environment and organized the conference. This campaign includes conferences, seminars, events, and exhibitions across the country involving educational institutions, communities, and relevant organizations to create awareness on the core concept of Agni Tattva, an element that is synonymous with energy and is amongst the five elements of Pancha mahabhoot.

Justice Shiva Sankara Rao suggested that the focus should be on providing decentralised renewable solar power across Vijayawada. He further said geothermal energy is another focus area which holds immense potential in the Vijayawada region.

Dr N Sivaraman, an outstanding scientist and director, Material Chemistry and Metal Fuel Cycle Group, IGCAR, emphasised on an interdependent world. NPTI Director General Dr Tripta Thakur spoke on Energy Security while Prof Dr Kailasa Rao, School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, delivered a session on the concept of 'Energy from the perspective of Indian Temples'.