Vijayawada: Health staff told to provide best medical services

Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao said people should be provided with the best medical services. Doctors, paramedical staff and ANMs should strive towards it.

He organised a review meeting with the medical officers and doctors of the Community Health Centres, Mother and Child health services and Dr YSR Aarogyasri.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking special care towards the medical sector and added that crores of rupees was being spent over the medical and health sector to provide quality medical services to the people. He said that the government had spruced up the government hospital on par with private hospitals by facilitating all the necessary needs.

He said that medical services have been made available at the doorsteps of the public by the Family Physician concept. He said that people are being provided services through 27 PHC and 6 Community health centres across the district. The collector insisted on making deliveries at the hospitals to contain the mother and infant deaths. He directed ANM, Anganwadi and ASHA workers to create awareness among the pregnant women utilising medical services of the government hospitals.

DMHO Dr M Sushasini, DCHS Dr Swapna, Deputy DMHO Dr Indumathi and others were present.