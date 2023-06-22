Vijayawada: Heavy rains, thunderstorms forecast from June 22 to 25

Vijayawada: With the advancement of monsoon across the state during the last two days, heavy rains are expected in the next few days in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. Thick clouds hovered in many parts of the state and some areas registered winds with gales. In Vijayawada, weather changed since 4 pm on Wednesday and rain and showers occurred at some parts of the city. People heaved a sigh of relief with the cool breeze and fall in temperature.

Meteorological centre, Amaravati, on Wednesday announced that heavy rain is likely at Isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely at isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam, south coastal AP and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over north coast and Yanam, south coast and Rayalaseema on June 22.

From June 23 to 25 heavy rain is likely at Isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places over north coastal AP, Yanam and south coastal AP and Rayalaseema.