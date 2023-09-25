Vijayawada: Hospitals equipped with 2 lakh dengue kits

Vijayawada: In view of the alarming rise in Dengue, Malaria and other seasonal fevers across the State, the State Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department is taking special measures to contain the fevers as well as to provide best medical services to the public.

In a press statement on Sunday, Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department Director Vemireddy Ramireddy informed that they have made available over 2 lakh rapid diagnostic test (RTDs) kits to determine dengue serostatus and added that treatment is also being provided to the patients accordingly. Apart from that, the RTD kits were also made available in every Primary and Community health centres. He further said that the dengue tests (Elisa) are being conducted in Area, District and Government General Hospitals (Sentinel Surveillance Hospitals) across the State.

Ramireddy said that Malaria, Typhoid and other fever tests are also being conducted in all the hospitals for the convenience of the patients. Referring to the private labs, he said that he had given clear instructions to issue permits only to labs that follow the rules. If those, who do not have permits, the authorities concerned would take appropriate action against them, he added.

“Price list, lab technician qualifications, and their lab experience will be examined during the issue of the permission. As per Andhra Pradesh Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishment Act No 13, 2002, stringent action would be initiated against the violators (Private hospitals and labs). Besides, the district medical and health department officials have been ordered to inform the affiliated labs of each hospital and other labs that only necessary tests should be done for the disease,” he informed.