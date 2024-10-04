Vijayawada: HUDCO distributes dustbins, water coolers in schools

Vijayawada: As a part of promoting cleanliness and hygiene in various government schools on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the officials of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) distributed dustbins for collection of wet waste and dry waste separately to MPP School at Gurivindapalle, Gandhiji High School at Aginiparru, ZPH School at Proddaturu near Kankipadu and Zilla Parishad High School at Penumaka on Wednesday.

HUDCO, a Navaratna PSU under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs through its Vijayawada Regional Office (RO) has launched the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS)-2024 campaign.

HUDCO Regional Chief BSA Murthy said that HUDCO officials, school authorities, students and parents actively participated in the programme. The HUDCO officials made students aware about the importance of cleanliness of the surrounding environment and how to segregate the wet and dry garbage.

Further, in order to meet the drinking water needs of students and to provide clean and safe drinking water, the HUDCO Vijayawada regional office installed 17 waters coolers (each with 80-litre capacity) with UV filtration facility in schools and health centres across the AP state under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.