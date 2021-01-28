Vijayawada: It is raining job offers at HCL

Vijayawada: HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company, will be organising a virtual mega recruitment drive in Vijayawada on February 12 and 13.

The company is offering around 1,000 job opportunities for freshers/experienced professionals at HCL Technologies campus at Gannavaram near here. The HCL Technologies Global IT Development Center has been operational since February 2020 with nearly1,500 employees. The HCL's Vijayawada center which is on approximately 30 acres of land was envisaged as part of the drive to create new IT hubs in the State.

Addressing media conference, Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice-President, HCL Technologies on Thursday announced the details of the recruit at the HCL in Gannavaram. She said that the HCL's 'New Vistas' initiative provides talent in India with innovative opportunities and platforms that will empower them with the necessary skills needed to play crucial roles in the technology landscape.

She said the HCL offers best-in class skill-based training programmes for entry-level job roles. The skill center in Vijayawada can currently train 1,000 people. Candidates interested to kick-start their IT career with HCL can apply for its training and hiring programmes.

The HCL offers training programmes for students who have completed Class XII, Science graduates and Engineering graduates as well as post graduates.

The HCL Vijayawada Centre has 750+ students enrolled in Tech Bee – the HCL's Early Career Programme. The Tech Bee Programme skills Class XII completed students for entry level job roles at the HCL. On completing the 1-year TechBee training programme, the students are placed in the HCL Technologies. The HCL also supports higher education of TechBee scholars through its arrangement with BITS Pilani or SASTRA University where students can enrol for completing their graduation programmes.

She informed that the mega recruitment drive on February 12 and 13 will have HCL hiring fresher graduates and experienced professionals with 2-8 years of experience in key technologies including Java, Chip Designing, .Net, Azure, Micro services, SAP, python, protocol, development, networking, DevOps and automation testing.

The candidates can submit their applications on the following URL: https://wwwhcitech.com/careers/vijayawada by February 11, 2021.