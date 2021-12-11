Vijayawada: Jagananna Pala Velluva scheme to be implemented in 300 villages in Krishna

Vijayawada: Women secretaries and promoters of the village dairy cooperative societies play very important role in the successful implementation of Jagananna Pala Velluva scheme, said Krishna district Collector J Nivas on Friday.

The Collector participated in the training programmes conducted for the village dairy cooperative society secretaries and assistant secretaries in Reddygudem and Mylavaram mandals.

Addressing on the occasion, the Collector said Jagananna Pala Velluva scheme will be implemented in 300 villages in the first phase in Krishna district. He said 89 villages under the Nandigama cluster and 90 villages in Nuzvid cluster will be covered in the first phase. He said Jagananna Pala Velluva will be beneficial to women dairy farmers to strengthen them financially.

He said scientific method will be followed in measuring cheese in the milk and there is no scope to cheat the farmers. He underlined the need to create awareness among women farmers on sale of milk. He said the women farmers may get Rs 5 to Rs 7 more under Jagananna Pala Velluva scheme compared to other dairies.

He said the women dairy farmers may earn Rs 25,000 to Rs.30,000 every month by procuring 200 liters milk. Every village dairy has 11 promoters and financial assistance will be given to the villagers to buy cattle.

Dairy Development Federation joint registrar T Praveena and other officials and farmers participated in the training programme. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would launch Jagananna Pala Velluva scheme in Krishna district very soon.

Earlier, the Collector visited Vissannapet and Chandarlapadu mandals to create awareness among women dairy farmers.