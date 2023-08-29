  • Menu
Vijayawada: Left pays tributes to martyrs who died in police firing

The Left parties participated in the commemoration meeting of the electricity agitation martyrs at Lenin centre in Vijayawada on Monday

Vijayawada: The Left parties participated in the commemoration meeting of the electricity agitation martyrs at Lenin centre in Vijayawada on Monday. Three persons - Ramakrishna, Bala Swamy and Vishnuvardhan Reddy - died in police firing at Basheer Bagh in Hyderabad in 2000 during TDP rule. The agitators were protesting against the reforms in power sector and high-power charges.

Leaders of CPM, CPI and New Democracy and other Left parties participated in the commemoration meeting. CPM leader Ch Babu Rao, CPI leader Koteswara Rao and others participated and paid tribute to the three martyrs.

