Vijayawada: Literary events affected by Covid, says organiser Anjaneya Raju

Vijayawada: "This pandemic has not only affected the music, dance and drama activities but also affected the literary activities. Vijayawada is known for literary programmes and there are exclusive audience for this. The organisations like Rasa Bharathi, Dhurjati Kala Peetham, X-Ray are promoting the literary activities by conducting 'Avadhanams', 'Kavi sammelanams', 'workshops on poetry'. For the last seven months, we could not conduct any literary programme," said B Anjaneya Raju, general secretary of X-Ray Sahitya Samskrutika Seva Samstha. 'The Hans India' had a conversation with Anjaneya Raju to know about the effect on literary programmes during COVID-19.

Right from the inception of 'X-Ray', Anjaneya Raju associated with the organisation and also renders service to the cause of literature along with Kolluri, the president of the organisation. This organisation used to conduct one programme titled 'Nela Nela Vennela' on every first Sunday of every month. But due this pandemic situation, they could not conduct the programme in the auditorium.

"We could not organise the literary events to our members during these hard days keeping the protocols issued by the government. Our main motto of promoting the inherent literary talent of new writers was not achieved this year. However, we are conducting online programs on experimental basis but neither the participant nor the members are experiencing full satisfaction. Our four other cultural programmes like music, dance and drama and a weeklong 'Harikatha Saptaham' were also suspended this year due to this Corona," said Raju.

While concluding the conversation, Anjaneya Raju said that more number of literary personalities have to come to fill the gap in this literary field and once this pandemic is over, the X-Ray organisation will conduct workshop for youth to create interest in this field. He also added that the X-Ray is also rendering service to the needy people during these hard days.