Vijayawada: Minister Ambati Rambabu inaugurates Water Audit Data Centre

Vijayawada(NTR district): Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu inaugurated the NTR district Groundwater and Water Audit Data Centre, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.10 crore at Pezzonipet here on Wednesday.

The multi-storey data centre has been constructed with funding from the National Hydrology and the Ministry of Jal Sakthi department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister stated that the data centres would be useful to identify groundwater availability in different areas in the State after collecting soils from all mandals across the State. These centres can suggest taking alternative steps wherever the groundwater levels are decreasing, he informed.

He further said that after examining, the data would be sent to the Chief Minister's Dashboard as well as State and district administrative departments. Rs 69.84 crore has been allocated with the support of the National Hydrology Project and the Ministry of Jal Sakthi Department for the construction of data centres and for providing technical equipment in the State, he informed. Apart from Vijayawada, Eluru and Chittoor data centres, the State-level data centre would be constructed in Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 16.50 crore, he said.

Minister Rambabu said that Chittoor district data centre and State-level data centre in Visakhapatnam are under in construction stage.

Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, NTR district Collector Dr S Dilli Rao, Water Resources Department Engineer-In-Chief (ENC) R Satish Kumar, joint secretary S Koteswaramma, Superintending Engineer Sesham Tirumala Rao and others attended the programme.