Vijayawada: Minister Amzath Basha urged to complete Shadi Khana works

Vijayawada: Muslim JAC leaders on Friday urged Minorities Welfare Minister Amzath Basha to resolve some pending problems of the community in the city.

Muslim JAC convener Shaik Muneer Ahmed, Minorities Finance Corporation chairman Shaik Asif, Abid Rahman and others visited the camp office of the Minister.

Muneer Ahmed requested the Minister to take steps to complete the pending works of Shadi Khana being constructed near West Railway station.

He also mentioned about the long pending issue of construction of Shadi Khana in Labbipet, finding of site for construction of mosque in lieu of mosque site allotted for widening of road in Auto Nagar and basic facilities to be provided at the Hazarath Syed Ali Hussain Sha Khadi and Hazrat Syed Sha Khadri Dargas near Prakasam barrage.