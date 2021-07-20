Vijayawada: Minister Kodali Nani puts central dues to state at Rs 5,056 crore

Vijayawada: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao (Nani) on Monday informed that dues to the tune of Rs 5056 crore to the state government are pending from the Central government and efforts are on to get the dues. The Centre has assured the state government on payment of Rs 2500 crore before July 25.

Speaking to the media at YSRCP office, Kodali Nani said the state government deposited Rs 3400 crore in the bank accounts of the farmers towards payment to rice procurement.

He criticised TDP and the BJP leaders for alleging that the State government had used the farmers' money and not credited to the bank accounts of the farmers. He said the State government would give paddy to the Central government after distribution of rice to the card holders in the State.

He said the State government would also get Rs 1600 crore from National Bank for Agriculture and Development (NABARD).

Referring to payments to the farmers in the state for paddy procurement, he said Rs 1600 crore would be credited to the accounts of the farmers and the government has to pay balance of Rs 3393 crore. He said the state government would clear all dues to the paddy farmers by the end of this month.