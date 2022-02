Vijayawada: Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao felicitates power lifter Sadia

Vijayawada: Minister for Tourism, Sports and Youth Services Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao congratulated power lifter Shaik Sadia Almas for becoming Asian champion by winning three gold medals and a silver medal in Asia Power Lifting Championship-2021 held in Istanbul, Turkey, representing Andhra Pradesh.

Along with her coach Shaik Samdani, the power lifter called on the Minister here on Monday.

Minister Srinivasa Rao hailed the exemplary feat of the power lifter and wished her to achieve greater heights in future. He instructed the officials to provide YSR Sports Puraskar with Rs 5 lakh cash award to Shaik Sadia.

Principal Secretary Sai Prasad and power lifting coach Shaik Samdani were present on the occasion.