Vijayawada: Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao issues tourism guidlines

Vijayawada: Tourism is one of the key service sectors driving the growth and development of the state, said minister for tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao here on Saturday. He released the AP Tourism Trade (Registration and Facilitation) Guidelines, 2020 for registration of tourism trade operators to promote and facilitate tourism trade and improvement of service standards and offer best quality tourism services to the visiting tourists at various tourist centres in the state.



The minister said that that the objective of introducing the guidelines is to encourage the stakeholders to maintain tourism service standards, seamless growth of tourism and ease of tourism investments in the state.

He also said that permission was already issued on September 4 to start all tourism activities like opening of archaeological sites, museums, ropeways, adventure sports, and pilgrim centres for public as per the guidelines issued by the Central government and the excise department has also issued permission to issue licences. The tourism boating activities will be restarted very soon after getting all permissions as per the rules.

Special chief secretary Rajat Bhargava and CEO and MD of Tourism Development Corporation Pravin Kumar informed the media that it is a fabulous initiative by the government. This initiative enhances tourism growth in the state, they said.

These guidelines are available in the tourism website (www.aptourism.gov.in) including registration details. Stakeholders providing tourism services in the State can avail this facility, the officials said.