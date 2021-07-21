Vijayawada: Minister Srinivasa Rao offers prayers at Durga temple

Vijayawada: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanti Srinivas) visited the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple (Durga temple) on Tuesday and offered special pujas.

Temple Trust Board chairman P Somi Naidu, Executive Efficer D Bhramaramba, temple priests and others welcomed the Minister.

The temple EO presented the portrait of the Goddess and prasadam to the Minister.

The EO informed the Minister about the Ashada masam and presentation of sares by the devotees.