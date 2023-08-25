Vijayawada: MP Kesineni Srinivas, Collector S Dilli Rao inaugurate common facility centre

Vijayawada : Vijayawada Member of Parliament Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) said the common facility centre set up at Kondapalli of NTR district will be very useful to the local artisans and Kondapalli toy traders. The MP along with NTR district collector S Dilli Rao inaugurated the common facility centre set up in Kondapalli near the Khilla Road at a cost of Rs.2.29 crore on Thursday. Kesineni Nani, addressing the artisans, traders and the local villagers, said the Common Facility Centre was built with the MP’s funds and the Central government grants to provide basic facilities for training and sale of the handicrafts by the traders.

He said the Kondapalli village got recognition across the world because of the beautiful toys made by the artisans. He said the Central government sanctioned grants to help the artisans who are suffering hardships due to lack of facilities to make the toys.

He said the objective of the government is to encourage and support the artisans who make wonderful toys.

He congratulated the creative artisans, who are making the beautiful toys and preserving the art of making toys for centuries. He said the workshop and training centre will be useful to the villagers and artisans. Kesineni Nani said if there is a possibility marketing facility will be provided to export the Kondapalli toys to other countries. The MP asked the artisans and the villagers to meet him to get help.

Kondapalli Municipal chairperson Ch Chittibabu, Mylavaram TDP leader T Poturaju and mandal officers attended the inauguration programme. The MP later distributed tool kits to the artisans.