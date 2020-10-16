Vijayawada: New twists in Divya's murder case turns all eyes to police investigation

The alleged murder of engineering student Divya Tejaswini in Vijayawada over a love affair has caused a sensation in the city. The accused Nagendra Babu, on the other hand, who tried to commit suicide in the incident, is in a critical condition. Doctors said Nagendra Babu, who was being treated at the Guntur GGH, had not yet got consciousness. Nagendrababu sustained serious injuries to his stomach after being stabbed.

However, Nagendra babu has reportedly given a statement to the police that he was married to Divya a year back while Machavaram police started probe based on the accused statement. On the other hand, family members are arranged for Divya Tejaswini's funeral. In the meantime, the case has witnessed new twists and turns. While Nagendra Babu's brother asserted that Divya and Nagendra Babu are married, Divya's mother said that there was no truth in her daughter marrying the accused and requested the police and public not to spread rumours.

On the other hand, a photo of the two of them together also came out where Nagendra band Divya seen married. However, Divya's family members are demanding severe punishment for Nagendra Babu, who brutally killed Divya. The police have registered a case against Nagendra Babu under Section 302 of the IPC and investigating the case. It remains to be seen how police would crack this case and putforth the truths over the alleged murder and rumours against the deceased.