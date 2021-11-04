Vijayawada: NRI Muslim woman leads Diwali celebration in US

Vijayawada: An NRI Muslim woman is leading the Diwali festival celebration at Michigan in US.

Tahera Trust founder Zahara Begum arduously worked to get permission from Senator of Michigan to celebrate the Festival of Lights. Zahara Begum, who hails from Guntur, said that the Hindu leaders of various communities planned to celebrate Diwali in a traditional manner like in India at Michigan but the local laws did not permit them to burst firecrackers.

Zahara said that she gathered leaders of all communities and took the issue to the notice of Senator Jim Runestad (Republican) of the 15th District of Michigan seeking a resolution granting permission to celebrate the Diwali festival. She stated that she explained the significance of Diwali festival and its tradition for centuries to the officials during the adoption of the resolution at the State Capitol Building, Lansing, Michigan and State Senate House passed it.

Zahara said, "I sincerely thank Senator Runestad for offering the resolution. This is an inexpensive and interminable gift which will remain in the history of the state of Michigan."

Recalling that Muslims would participate in Hindu festivals honouring each other's religions, Zahara stated that Muslims mingle with Hindus in the Diwali and other festivals reflecting rich communal harmony under the Unity in Diversity tradition of India. She said that Diwali has great spiritual significance as Festival of Lights and the inner meaning of light is knowledge and Lord Buddha said in a different way 'Atma Deepo Bhava' to light the lamp (self) within, that brings the supreme bliss.

Zahara said being a Muslim, she trusts that religion has nothing to do while sharing happiness and real happiness come when we celebrate festivals of each other honouring religions. She added that the Senate House gave permission for Diwali which is first of its kind in Michigan and they would celebrate Diwali without language, religion, caste and creed barriers showing greatness of India.