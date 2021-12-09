Vijayawada-Nuzvid road repair works to be taken up with Rs 2.5 crore

Vijayawada: After many months of suffering, the commuters passing between Pipula road junction and Kandrika junction on Vijayawada-Nuzvid road will heave a sigh of relief as the road repair works were started on Wednesday at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore.

Residents of Kandrika, UDA Colony, Rajiv Nagar, Santhi Nagar, Nunna and other colonies suffered many hardships for a long time due to very bad condition of the road from Pipula Road junction to Kandrika junction. Many accidents have taken place on the road due to huge potholes. Finally, the State government had sanctioned Rs 2.50 crore for repairing the 1.5 km road. Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu on Wednesday performed ground-breaking ceremony for the road repair works.

Later, briefing the media Malladi Vishnu said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed the MLAs and officials to take necessary steps to repair the roads in Vijayawada city.

He said as part of it, 1.5 km road between Pipula road junction to Kandrika junction on Vijayawada-Nuzvid road will be repaired at a cost of Rs.2.5 crore. He said the tender process ended in May 2021 but due to monsoon season the works were delayed. He said the repairs will be completed in a month and hoped by the New Year, the road will be ready for the commuters. Malladi Vishnu further said the Inner Ring Road will be repaired at an estimated cost of Rs 70 lakh from Ramavarappadu Ring to Jakkampudi with the VMC funds. He further said Singh Nagar flyover approach road works will start soon at a cost of Rs 13 lakh.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving top priority for the development of roads and highways in the State. He alleged that the TDP government in its five-year rule ignored the development of roads in the State. Vishnu said during the five-year rule of Chandrababu Naidu, only 1,356 km of new Bitumen (BT) roads were laid. He further said during the two-and-a-half year YSRCP rule, 1,883 km of new BT roads were laid in the State.