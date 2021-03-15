Vijayawada: Officials console kin of accident victims

Vijayawada: Krishna district collector Md Imtiaz on Monday visited the Line Thanda near Nuzvid and consoled the families of the accident victims who died in a mishap occurred near Gollapalli village of Nuzvid mandal on Sunday.

It may be recalled that six agriculture farm workers died and eight others were injured in a road accident. The injured persons were admitted to the hospitals in Vijayawada and Nuzvid. A speeding truck dashed their auto rickshaw while the workers were going to attend the agriculture works in Bapulapadu mandal. Collector Md Imtiaz, Nuzvid MLA Meka Pratap Apparao, Nuzvid sub-collector Pratisha Mamgain visited the hamlet and met the family members of the victims on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that a report has been submitted to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the accident and loss of lives. The Collector said the Chief Minister ordered the district administration for payment of Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the kin of the deceased and Rs1 lakh to the injured accident victims.

He told the family members that the district administration would render all kinds of assistance. MLA Meka Pratap Apparao has expressed deep condolences to the families and consoled them.

He said the accident was unfortunate and assured them that the compensation will be paid within one week. He said that Panchayatraj minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy would hand over the cheques in one week.